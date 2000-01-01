Charles E. Becknell, Sr. is an author, experienced manager, poet and an ordained minister. He earned Bachelor and Master Degrees in Education, and a Doctorate Degree in American Studies. He has taught in the public schools and on the college and university levels.





Reverend Becknell grew up in Hobbs, a part of rural southeastern New Mexico. He obtained a basketball scholarship to the University of Albuquerque. After receiving his B.S. in Education and his M.A. in Secondary Education, Dr. Becknell received an internship at Duke University in Durham, NC and subsequently began his doctoral studies at Columbia University in New York City. He completed his studies at the University of New Mexico in 1975.





Dr. Becknell founded and directed the Afro-American Studies Program at the University of New Mexico. In 1975, he accepted a position as Cabinet Secretary of Criminal Justice for the State of New Mexico, appointed by Governor Jerry Apodaca; he was later re-appointed to this position by Governor Bruce King. He was also Director of Personnel Services for the City of Albuquerque.





Dr. Becknell formed his own company, Becknell & Associates, Inc., a training and human development company. He has given numerous workshops, seminars and speeches throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and West Africa.





Reverend Becknell was the pastor of Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Albuquerque from the late 80s through the early 90s. He has been the pastor of Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in Rio Rancho since 1993. Under his pastorate, Emmanuel has built three buildings and has participated in numerous activities inside and outside of the church. He retired as pastor in June, 2017.





Reverend Becknell is a member of numerous civic, religious and community oriented organizations. He is currently the State President of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of New Mexico and he serves on the National Board of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, an organization founded by the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

He is also the Dean of the Ministers Fellowship of Albuquerque & Vicinity.





Dr. Becknell is the author of five books, Black Culture in America, Blacks in the Workforce, Expressions: A Collection of Poems by Dr. Charles E. Becknell, No Challenge – No Change, and his latest book Voices from the African American Village.





Reverend Becknell is a proponent of nonviolent social change and he has devoted his life to racial conciliation. He is an advocate for children and adults who cannot speak up for themselves.