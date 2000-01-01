The Success Institute of America
SERVICES
Of greatest value to me was the way the instructor taught.
The Success Institute of America, INC
The instructor was very knowledgeable and was great. He kept all of us
motivated. It was enjoyable.
The instructor was the big plus.
I valued the ideas given to motivate ourselves and learned to use them at work or in my personal life.
The strength of the course was that I left a different person than when I arrived.
This is probably the most interesting and beneficial course I have ever taken. I really enjoyed the class.
The course was great!
I recommend the course be longer.
The course was excellent, uplifting and motivating.
Bring the instructor back!
► Our Training Capabilities
Management & Supervision
Workforce Diversity
Sexual Harassment
Progressive Discipline
Ethics
Conflict Resolution
► Register for a Webinar
Do not allow these days of social distancing to delay your success. The Success Institute of America can conduct webinar training that focuses on ways to work smarter and more successfully, drawing on the latest research on peak performers and excellence in organizations.
Our webinars, like our in person training incorporates building self esteem, positive attitude development, goal setting and performance improvement which are ingredients to ensure success.
Discover your purpose –
you discover your power
What We Can Do:
- Improve social, emotional and physical skills necessary to function as an effective team member in your organization
- Improve personal accountability and responsibility
- Improve morale and renewed commitment to the corporate enterprise
- Improve self esteem, which adds to employee retention
- Improve job performance
- Improve loyalty to the organization
- Professional delivery that produces usable results
► CONSULTATION SERVICES
Consultation services are available to help determine what trainings will be most beneficial to your organization.
» Please call us for a FREE consultation «
1 (505) 280-0232
